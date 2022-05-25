Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ wins 2 international Telly Awards

“Spotlight Hawaii,” the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s livestream program with hosts Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji, was honored Tuesday with two international Telly Awards.

The Dec. 10 show featuring Board of Water Supply chief Ernest Lau won a bronze award in the “Online — Public Interest/Awareness” category. Lau answered questions from the hosts and the public about the growing water crisis after underground Navy storage tanks leaked fuel into key Oahu aquifers. Other winners in this category include NBC News/MSNBC and CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

“Spotlight Hawaii’s” Aug. 20 show featuring Lt. Gov. Josh Green discussing the ongoing delta surge of the coronavirus also won a bronze award in the “Online — Political/Commentary” category. Other winners in this category included Insider Inc. and Al Jazeera Digital. This was the second straight win for “Spotlight Hawaii” in this category of the Telly Awards, which in 2021 honored the show’s 2020 Honolulu mayoral debate with candidates Rick Blangiardi and Keith Ame­miya.

The Telly Awards is an international competition honoring video and television content across all screens. Established in 1979, the awards receive more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, according to organizers.

“Spotlight Hawaii’s” live­stream format on the Star- Advertiser’s Facebook page and on staradvertiser.com allows viewers to ask questions of Hawaii news- makers. The half-hour show runs live on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m., while past episodes are also archived on staradvertiser.com.