Sumo Deli in Kailua-Kona shut down following inspection by health department

The health department has issued a red placard and ordered the shut down of Sumo Deli, a restaurant in Kailua-Kona, following a health inspection.

The state Department of Health Food Safety Branch said today that the food establishment, located at 75-5595 Palani Road, received the red placard on May 26 after a routine inspection found “critical violations.”

The violations include “imminent health hazards” from wastewater backing up into the kitchen, unsanitary conditions at the restaurant from grime, rotting food and oil accumulation on all kitchen surfaces, possible cross-contamination from the improper storage of refrigerated foods and improper hand-washing and glove use. The restaurant’s designated person-in-charge could not demonstrate proper food handling, storage and safety.

Sumo Deli was shut down immediately and ordered to make corrective actions prior to a follow-up inspection and reopening. Those actions include servicing its grease interceptor, demonstrating proper dish-washing and knowledge of cooling, thawing and reheating procedures, properly labeling food and organizing food away from hazardous materials and deep cleaning the restaurant to remove grease, grime and other contaminants.

Additionally, food employees designated as the person-in-charge must demonstrate knowledge of proper food handling, storage and safety, and they must train employees that handle food. The restaurant must also create a cleaning schedule for daily and deep cleaning.