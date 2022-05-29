Las Vegas Advisor: MGM Resorts takes over Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas

MGM Resorts International has assumed operations of the Cosmopolitan after closing on its $1.6 billion purchase that was agreed to last year.

MGM will manage the casino, while the building and land will be owned by a separate real estate group. Aside from a change in the sports books to BetMGM from William Hill, there will be no immediate changes that will be apparent to customers.

While the name and branding of the casino won’t change, the players’ club, parking systems and other operations will eventually be transitioned to the MGM format.

Raiders tix: If you’re contemplating catching a Raiders game this year, get ready to open your wallet. According to ticketing company Logitix, the resale price of Las Vegas Raiders’ tickets is the highest in the National Football League. On average on the secondary market, a Raiders’ ticket is $595, $208 (35%) more than the second-highest price, the Miami Dolphins at $387.

Lines for lobster: The A.Y.C.E. Buffet at the Palms runs a lobster night on Wednesdays, from 4 to 9 p.m. It’s $64.99 and includes unlimited whole lobsters with a two-hour time limit. Sounds good … if you can get it. Lines for the lobsterfest have been ferocious, numbering into the hundreds and forcing a closing of the line as early as 5 p.m. If you want to get in for dinner, you might have to line up at lunch.

Pizza pivot: If you get shut out for the lobster, you can always pivot to Palms Pizza. Not only will you avoid the lines, a big slice of New York-style thin-crust cheese pizza is only $5.

Question: Any news on whether or not the Adele residency will ever happen?

Answer: It’s being reported that Adele has assembled a completely new production and design team in an effort to resurrect her residency at Planet Hollywood, rather than Caesars Palace as originally planned. There’s still no word on new dates.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.