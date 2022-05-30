Unconscious man in outrigger canoe dies at Kaimana Beach

A man found unconscious in a one-seat outrigger canoe died this afternoon off Kaimana Beach, according to Honolulu Emergency Services Department in an email.
Honolulu lifeguards brought the man to Kaimana Beach to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation just after 2:30 p.m. today. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over to perform advanced life support to no avail and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not provided. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
The cause of death also has not been released although EMS labeled the email news release as a “drowning incident.”
No other information was immediately available.
