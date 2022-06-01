2 men arrested in Moiliili after break-in attempt at charter school

Honolulu police arrested two men after one of them allegedly struck a police vehicle responding to an attempted break-in at a charter school in Moiliili early Tuesday.

Police responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at the Voyager Public Charter School on Wilder Avenue just before 2:40 a.m. When a police vehicle pulled up to the school grounds, a truck hit the vehicle.

Police said officers detained the truck driver, 21, and another male suspect, 36, when they tried to flee.

No injuries were reported.

Police later discovered the truck was stolen as well as a moped in the back of the truck.

Police arrested the suspects on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree theft of the moped.

The 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage to the police vehicle, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and a replica gun.

The 36-year-old man was also arrested for second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and two arrest warrants.