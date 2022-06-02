comscore Police say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa church | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa church

  • By Associated Press
  • Today

  • THE DES MOINES REGISTER / AP

    People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday in Ames, Iowa.

AMES, Iowa >> A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

The man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, Story County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register. Investigators didn’t know the ages of those killed, Lennie said.

The shooter appeared to have then shot himself but his death is still being investigated, Lennie said.

The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify those killed or give details about what led to the shooting. A news conference is planned Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Harini Logan wins spelling bee in 1st-ever tiebreaker

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up