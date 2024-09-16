Alleged assassination attempt Man arrested lived in Hawaii
MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE / REUTERS
Police vehicles stopped a car Sunday, following reports of multiple shots fired near the golf course of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, near Palm City, Fla.
COURTESY LINKEDIN
A screenshot of Ryan Wesley Routh’s Linkedin page.
SAUL MARTINEZ / NEW YORK TIMES
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw of Palm Beach County held a photo Sunday showing items that belong to the suspect in a shooting incident at former President Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ryan Wesley Routh lived and ran his business out of this home on Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa. Investigators peered through the front window Sunday.