Kailua-Kona restaurant gets green light to reopen after DOH shutdown

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch announced today it has issued a green placard to a Kailua-Kona restaurant that was shut down May 26 for critical food safety violations.
Sumo Deli, at 75-5595 Palani Road, AI, was issued a red placard May 26 and was immediately closed.
The Food Safety Branch followed up with another inspection Thursday, a week earlier, and found all violations had been corrected.
The Food Safety Branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments wherever food is prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.
It also investigates sources of food-borne illnesses and possible contamination.
DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions, DOH said in a news release.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.