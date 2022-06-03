Kailua-Kona restaurant gets green light to reopen after DOH shutdown

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch announced today it has issued a green placard to a Kailua-Kona restaurant that was shut down May 26 for critical food safety violations.

Sumo Deli, at 75-5595 Palani Road, AI, was issued a red placard May 26 and was immediately closed.

The Food Safety Branch followed up with another inspection Thursday, a week earlier, and found all violations had been corrected.

The Food Safety Branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments wherever food is prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

It also investigates sources of food-borne illnesses and possible contamination.

DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions, DOH said in a news release.