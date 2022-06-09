Man accused of killing downtown Honolulu security guard arraigned

The 30-year-old man suspected of fatally striking a 58-year-old security guard with a metal water bottle on Fort Street Mall pleaded not guilty Thursday to a second-degree murder charge.

During his arraignment, Razi White, wearing a blue prison jumpsuit, rolled his eyes when Circuit Judge Christine Kuriyama confirmed his bail at $500,000. His trial is set for Aug. 8.

Another security guard who worked at Pioneer Plaza initially identified a different suspect in the fatal May 3 assault of Michael Stubbs but later identified White as the culprit.

During his preliminary hearing, a witness said he saw White take a full swing at Stubbs’ head and face with the water bottle. The victim, a security post commander at Pioneer Plaza, was hospitalized in critical condition and died May 12.

White was among a group of six men and two women who appeared in person for arraignment in Kuriyama’s courtroom, with four deputy sheriffs standing guard. Defendants usually appear for arraignment by a live video feed from the Oahu Community Correctional Center with a monitor displayed in the courtroom.

Kuriyama said the video feed was not working so she required the defendants to appear in person. They entered the courtroom in leg shackles and sat six feet apart in the gallery usually reserved for observers.