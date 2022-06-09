Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Janet Mason with the League of Women Voters voiced support for a proposal before the Commission to Increase Standards of Conduct to prohibit state legislators from voting on a bill when they have a conflict of interest. A Page B-1 story implied that Mason was supporting a different proposal.