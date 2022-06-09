Super sliding in Osaka

OSAKA, Japan >> A nearly 200-foot “Tower Slide” at the Tsutenkaku Tower, which opened during Golden Week in late April, takes visitors from an observation deck on the third floor to the tower’s basement on a slide that spirals around an elevator.

The slide is a tube with a transparent ceiling, allowing visitors to look up at the tower while sliding down. The descent takes about 10 seconds.

Tsutenkaku is one of the most famous symbols of Osaka City.

“We want to bring back tourists we have lost because of the pandemic and liven up the area,” said an official at Tsutenkakukanko Co., the tower’s tourism operator.