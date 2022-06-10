comscore Some 20M watched primetime hearing of House panel investigating Jan. 6 Capitol riot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

Some 20M watched primetime hearing of House panel investigating Jan. 6 Capitol riot

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 2:42 pm

  • VIDEO BY ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection presented a never-before-seen video and startling testimony at a prime-time hearing Thursday, laying the blame for the deadly "attempted coup" firmly on former President Donald Trump.

  • JABIN BOTSFORD/ THE WASHINGTON POST VIA AP, POOL The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    JABIN BOTSFORD/ THE WASHINGTON POST VIA AP, POOL

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

NEW YORK >> An estimated 20 million people watched Thursday night’s hearing of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The figures released Friday by the Nielsen Company include viewers from 12 television networks that aired the rare primetime hearing, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and FOX Business Network.

The numbers do not include online viewers or those who watched on PBS.

The hearing, which aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the U.S. East Coast, made many elements of the ongoing investigation public for the first time, including a never-before-seen 12-minute video of extremist groups leading the deadly siege, and startling testimony from President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

By comparison, the opening day of each of the Trump impeachment trials drew about 11 million viewers. Those aired during the day on fewer networks, but the far higher figures from Thursday suggest that the primetime experiment succeeded in capturing national attention in a way usually reserved for live sporting events.

Fox News, which did not air the hearings, drew nearly 3 million viewers for the same two hours.

Last week’s highest-rated television shows, the first two games of the NBA finals on ABC, each had between 11 million and 12 million viewers.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Justin Bieber suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels concerts

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up