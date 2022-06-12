Book sale at Ward Village benefits Hawaii’s public libraries

Friends of the Library of Hawaii’s 73rd Annual Book Sale continues this week in Kakaako, benefiting the state’s 51 public libraries.

The event opened to the general public on Saturday ending a pandemic two-year-hiatus and is slated to run through June 19. Attendees are required to wear masks.

The sale features more than 100,000 books and media, including CDs, vinyl records, puzzles, video games, art, and crafts.

It’s being held at 1142 Auahi St. in the former Pier 1 Imports Store in Ward Village. The Auahi Street sale location is open until 5 p.m. today, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 19, the closing day.

All books are 50% off the last two days of the event. From Wednesday to Friday, Friends of the Library is offering 10% off to teachers, librarians, seniors 65 years and older, and the military.

A second location, the Friends of the Library Village Books & Music Bookstore at Ward, will open Tuesday at 1200 Ala Moana Blvd., across the street from the Auahi Street location. Hours at the Ala Moana location are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19.

Friends of the Library’s first annual books sale was held in 1947. Past sales have drawn as many as 15,000 Hawaii residents and bibliophiles who fly in from the mainland.

Generally over 75% of the sale stock sells. Leftover books from this year’s sale will be sent through Reach Out Pacific to support libraries in Micronesia.

The sale is one of the largest fundraisers for Friends of the Library, an organization that dates back to 1879.

Friends of the Library also will hold its 28th Annual Links to Literacy Golf Tournament at Kapolei Golf Club on Nov. 4. For information about either event or about Friends of the Library, visit www.flhhawaii.org or call 808-536-4174.