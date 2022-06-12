Las Vegas Advisor: Underground Las Vegas Loop set for operation next year

Work is progressing rapidly on the Las Vegas Loop subterranean transportation system — a series of tunnels that are traversed by Teslas.

A prototype is already in use beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center and other routes are being dug.

Permits have been filed to complete the Convention Center-Resorts World-Westgate loop, begin the Caesars loop (Caesars Palace, Paris, Planet Hollywood, Bally’s, Flamingo and The LINQ) and a tunnel between Allegiant Stadium and the Strip.

All are expected to be operational by next year, then additional stations will come online until the loop is completed, with 51 stations in all. When fully built out, the network is expected to move 57,000 passengers per hour.

Gassed: The average price of a gallon of gas in Nevada just moved into second place nationwide, edging out Hawaii for the dubious distinction. The $5.49 per gallon statewide is nearly 63 cents above the national average. Nevada’s average price trails only California’s.

Bellagio summer display: The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ summer display is called “Jungle of Dreams” and features 28 animal sculptures, including a 20-foot-tall lion and its 9-foot-tall cub, four towering giraffes, a 120,000-flower-­petal zebra, a boa constrictor, monkeys, flamingos and parrots. The soundtrack consists of singing birds, chirping crickets, roaring lions and whispering winds. It runs through Sept. 10 and is free to view.

Question: What’s the status of the change from Bally’s to the Horseshoe on the Strip?

Answer: The transformation of Bally’s to Horseshoe Las Vegas was supposed to be completed by the start of the World Series of Poker, which is already underway. The holdup appears to be tied to the securing of necessary zoning approvals. Since this has to be done before work can be completed in the rebranding process, it looks like Bally’s becoming the Horseshoe still has a ways to go.

