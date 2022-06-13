Man, 59, dies after crashing pickup truck into Honolulu rail pillar

A 59-year-old man was killed this morning after crashing his pickup truck into a concrete Honolulu rail pillar on Farrington Highway.
Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene at Farrington Highway after the crash at about 8:15 a.m. EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
Police have shut down a section of the highway between Old Fort Weaver Road and Kualakai Parkway to investigate.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated once details become available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.