Man, 59, dies after crashing pickup truck into Honolulu rail pillar

A 59-year-old man was killed this morning after crashing his pickup truck into a concrete Honolulu rail pillar on Farrington Highway.

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene at Farrington Highway after the crash at about 8:15 a.m. EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police have shut down a section of the highway between Old Fort Weaver Road and Kualakai Parkway to investigate.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once details become available.