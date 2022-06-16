4 Big Island residents sentenced to federal prison in meth case

A federal judge sentenced four Hawaii island residents to federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor on Wednesday sentenced Dwayne Gouveia, 58, of Waimea to 10 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in spring 2020, according to information the court received.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Hawaii County police officers interrupted May 20, 2020, a distribution of about two pounds of meth by Kawelo and Broome to Oleksiak. Gouveia supplied the drugs earlier that day to Broome.

Agents and officers seized nearly $20,000 in cash and arrested Kawelo and Broome that day.

Evidence showed the four had been working together to distribute pound and multi-pound quantities of meth multiple times per week for about two months before the seizures.

In January 2018, law enforcement intercepted a shipment of one pound of meth intended for Oleksiak, but it was unrelated to the conspiracy.

Gouveia had been sentenced in 2005 to the same prison term for attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Gillmor also sentenced his co-conspirators. Maximillian Oleksiak, 46, of Keaau, Nov. 1, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Billie Jack Kawelo of Keaau received Nov. 18 a five-year sentence.

Malia Broome, 45, of Kamuela, was sentenced Nov. 18, to four years imprisonment and fined $5,000.