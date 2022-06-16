Man, 29, arrested in Waianae after he allegedly lunged at officer with screwdriver

Honolulu police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly lunged at a police officer with a screwdriver in Waianae.

Police said officers were conducting routine patrol at a beach at the 86-200 block of Farrington Highway at about 2:45 p.m. Monday when they observed a man in a parked Ford van that had been reported stolen.

The suspect tried to drive off when officers stopped him.

Police said the suspect exited the van with a screwdriver and lunged at one of the officers. The officer then tased the suspect.

Police said a brief struggle ensued when the suspect resisted arrest.

Police arrested him on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and two outstanding warrants.

He was released pending further investigation.