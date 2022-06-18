Injured hiker airlifted from Waimano Trail

A 22-year-old hiker was airlifted to safety today after suffering an injury on the Waimano Trail in Pearl City.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the hiker at 2:16 p.m. and dispatched four units staffed with 12 personnel, with the first unit arriving at 2:28 p.m. HFD rescuers walked the trail and reached the hiker about a half hour later. A medical assessment determined he had a lower extremity injury, according to a news release.
HFD’s Air 2 helicopter dropped rescue personnel to the hiker’s location to prepare him for an air extraction. Air 2 then flew the hiker to a landing zone at Pearl City High School. The hiker refused medical treatment.
