comscore Injured hiker airlifted from Waimano Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Injured hiker airlifted from Waimano Trail

  • Today

A 22-year-old hiker was airlifted to safety today after suffering an injury on the Waimano Trail in Pearl City.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the hiker at 2:16 p.m. and dispatched four units staffed with 12 personnel, with the first unit arriving at 2:28 p.m. HFD rescuers walked the trail and reached the hiker about a half hour later. A medical assessment determined he had a lower extremity injury, according to a news release.

HFD’s Air 2 helicopter dropped rescue personnel to the hiker’s location to prepare him for an air extraction. Air 2 then flew the hiker to a landing zone at Pearl City High School. The hiker refused medical treatment.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
1 dead after head-on collision in Pepeekeo area

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up