Maui man arrested after unresponsive woman brought to hospital

A Kula man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after an unresponsive woman was brought into a hospital.
The Maui Police Department said that 42-year-old Angela Johnson of Kula was brought to the emergency room of Kula Hospital at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was unresponsive when brought to the hospital, MPD said. Later, an attending physician pronounced her death and said that she had died before her arrival to the hospital.
A 54-year-old Kula man has since been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. An investigation is ongoing, police said.
