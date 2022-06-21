These sandwiches make a satisfying meal

Part sandwich, part salad, this is an extremely refreshing and satisfying meal. It’s very simple, but there are two requirements: freshly baked bread, with a crisp crust and tender crumb, and the best ricotta you can find, preferably basket ricotta. Skip the low-fat supermarket type: Instead, make your own or use natural cream cheese or queso fresco.

Cucumber-Ricotta Sandwiches

Ingredients:

• 6 thinly sliced Persian cucumbers (about 2 1/2 cups)

• Salt and black pepper

• 1 serrano chile, very thinly sliced (or minced, with seeds, if preferred)

• 12 large basil leaves, torn

• 2 tablespoons lime juice (from 1 large lime)

• 1 tablespoon chopped dill

• 2 teaspoons chopped tarragon

• 2 teaspoons chopped mint leaves

• 1 teaspoon thinly sliced chives

• 1 to 2 cups soft, rich ricotta, drained

• 2 ciabatta rolls, split lengthwise, lightly toasted (or baguette split lengthwise)

• Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

• Calendula or other edible flower, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Put cucumbers in a bowl and season with salt and pepper, then toss. Add chile, basil, lime juice, dill, tarragon, mint and chives. Toss well. Spread ricotta generously over each ciabatta toast. Spoon cucumber mixture over ricotta on each toast. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and calendula petals, if using.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 2-4.