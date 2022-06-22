Kokua Line: What’s the fine for driving with cell phone?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Don’t you have to be holding the phone to get a ticket for driving with a cellphone?

Answer: Not if the driver is under 18. Hawaii Revised Statutes 291C-137 says that “no person shall operate a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device,” unless they’re calling 911 or are in an exempt category, such as an emergency responder on the job. The law defines “using” as holding the device while operating the vehicle. However, the law is stricter for teen drivers, saying that “no person under 18 years of age shall operate a motor vehicle while utilizing a hands-free mobile electronic device, except for the sole purpose of making a 911 emergency communication.”

Incidentally, Gov. David Ige signed a bill Friday that will increase the penalties for violations of this law. The fine for a general violation will rise from $250 to $300, while the fine for a violation in a school zone or construction zone will rise from $350 to $400. HB 1692 SD2 CD1, signed into law as Act 83, takes effect July 1.

Q: I have a Hawaii driver’s license with the star which will expire in November, and I plan to stop driving. I have applied for renewal of my U.S. passport and have also requested a passport card. Will I be able to travel on domestic flights using this passport card or should I apply for a state ID?

A: Yes, a valid U.S. passport or passport card will suffice as identification to board U.S. domestic flights once the federal REAL ID Act is enforced for that purpose, which is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023, after having been postponed several times since the law was passed in 2005.

However, you may wish to apply for a state ID anyway, to obtain kamaaina discounts and other privileges available only to Hawaii residents.

Q: City and County websites are unclear about the renewal of a driver’s license. I wasted 45 minutes trying to find a link to renewal and/or scheduling an appointment at the Hawaii Kai satellite. All I get is a weird photo of Waikiki hotels. Please reply as expiration is fast approaching.

A: You make an appointment via the AlohaQ reservation system at alohaq.honolulu.gov. Once there, click on “driver licensing and satellite services,” then “make appointment,” and then be sure to choose a location that offers the service you need. The Hawaii Kai satellite city hall does handle driver’s license renewals, but since you need an appointment right away, you might need to check several locations.

As for your trouble, it’s unlikely you were on Honolulu County’s government website if all you saw was hotels. The main link to the government site is honolulu.gov, from which you can click around to various departments and services, including the AlohaQ link to make an appointment to renew your driver’s license.

Q: I took an at-home COVID-19 test that came back positive (I actually took two, just to make sure). I would like to report it to the state but I cannot locate anywhere on the Department of Health website to do so. Can you help?

A: The state does not collect the results of at-home COVID-19 tests. People who test positive should isolate for five days, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms, and take other precautions through Day 10, according to the state DOH, which spells out the protocol at hawaiicovid19.com. Look for the link to “Home Isolation & Quarantine Guidance.”

