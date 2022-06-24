2 arrested for alleged drug offenses at Pinky’s Hempire in Honolulu

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug charges after state health and public safety officials conducted search warrants at Pinky’s Hempire stores in downtown Honolulu and Waikiki.

The warrants were executed by state and city law enforcement officers at the two Pinky’s Hempire stores, which sell cannabis products, the state Department of Public Safety and Department of Health said in a news release today.

DOH Food and Drug Branch staff embargoed product at the stores, located at 1013 Maunakea St. and 2019 Kaiulani Ave., that were deemed to be a “potential health hazard.” The health department said the embargo was “based on two reports of illness following the consumption of goods” from the store.

State agents from DPS’s Narcotics Enforcement Division arrested two individuals. One of the suspects was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree promoting a harmful drug and two counts of second-degree promoting a detrimental drug. The other suspect was arrested on suspicion of one count of second-degree promoting a harmful drug.

Both have been released pending investigation.

“The Department of Public Safety Sheriffs and NED teamed up with the Department of Health to crack down on businesses that engage in alleged illegal activity,” said Jordan Lowe, DPS deputy director for law enforcement in a statement. “We want to make sure businesses fully understand the consequences they face when they knowingly disregard the law.”