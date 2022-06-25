Hiker rescued after falling near Lanai Lookout area

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who fell near the Lanai Lookout area in Hawaii Kai Friday evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. about the woman in her 30s who fell. Firefighters who responded descended from the roadway to assess the hiker, who HFD said had traumatic injuries.

HFD personnel brought the hiker to the roadway and transferred her to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel waiting nearby.