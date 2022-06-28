Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant bacteria levels back within permit limits

Bacteria levels at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant are within permit levels, recent water samples have shown.

The City and County of Honolulu said that there were elevated levels of enterococcus bacteria were found at the plant last Thursday, leading warning signs being placed at Nimitz Beach, White Plains Beach, Oneula Beach Park and Ewa Beach Park.

Since then, samples taken since then have shown that bacteria levels in the effluent are within permit limits.

The cause of the elevated bacteria levels is still under investigation.