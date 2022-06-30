First responders rescue 3 swimmers from ocean at China Walls

Honolulu Ocean Safety this morning rescued three swimmers off of China Walls on Oahu’s east shore after they jumped into the ocean and were unable to swim back to shore.

Officials said two women and one man were seen struggling in the water just before 10:30 a.m. today. A person on shore called 911 after recognizing they were in distress.

Both Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department entered the water from the cliffside, and with help from surfers, were able to keep them afloat until ski operators were able to reach them.

All three were brought back to shore at the Maunalua Bay boat ramp in Hawaii Kai, where Honolulu Emergency Medical Services evaluated and treated the 20-year-old man, who had swallowed water. He declined transport to the emergency room. No injuries were reported.

Officials said surf was estimated to be 2 to 4 feet high at the time of the rescue.

“Honolulu Ocean Safety strongly advises against swimming at China Walls unless you are a very experienced swimmer and know the ocean conditions,” said officials in a statement.