Honolulu police urge drivers to stay sober during three-day weekend

The Honolulu Police Department is increasing impaired driver checkpoints at random, undisclosed locations through the July Fourth and statehood holidays after police arrested 866 people on Oahu for drunk driving through May 30.

Starting Friday through Aug. 31 Honolulu police officers will set up impaired driver checkpoints at undisclosed times and locations across Oahu, according to a department news release. This includes, but is not limited to, the Independence Day and Statehood Day holidays.

The checkpoints are part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths, according to HPD.

HPD officers have set up checkpoints every week since September 2021 that will continue through September as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program. The program helps pay for checkpoints every week during the 12-month federal fiscal year.

The HPD is reminding the public not to drink and drive and that the legal drinking age is 21 and giving alcohol to minors is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison, according to a news release.

Last year, 2,539 people, including 59 habitual offenders, were arrested for driving under the influence, compared with 2, 132 people, including 57 habitual offenders in 2020, 3, 760 people, including 76 habitual offenders in 2019, 4, 098 people, including 29 habitual drunk drivers in 2018, and 4, 160 people, including 32 habitual offenders in 2017.