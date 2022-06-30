comscore Man, 66, in critical condition after shooting on Maui Veterans Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 66, in critical condition after shooting on Maui Veterans Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 66-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while driving toward Kihei on the Maui Veterans Highway.

On Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m., Maui Police Department officers responded to the shooting on the highway’s mile marker 5. The victim, a 66-year-old man police described as a part-time Kihei resident, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the side of his head.

He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical but stable condition. The investigation is ongoing, but MPD has classified the incident as a second-degree attempted murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call MPD at 808-244-6400 CrimeStoppers at 808-242-6966.

