comscore Ann Miller: Former Kailua High and UH tennis star Rosie Bareis has found fame wherever she goes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ann Miller: Former Kailua High and UH tennis star Rosie Bareis has found fame wherever she goes

  • By Ann Miller
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Rosie Bareis has excelled as a player, teacher and director in tennis. Already in four halls of fame in Hawaii, Bareis was recently inducted into the USTA Northern California Hall of Fame.

    Rosie Bareis has excelled as a player, teacher and director in tennis. Already in four halls of fame in Hawaii, Bareis was recently inducted into the USTA Northern California Hall of Fame.

To follow in the footsteps of Rosie Bareis would require substantial persistence and talent. It would also include the ability to walk on water across the Pacific Ocean and into four halls of fame in Hawaii and — the past two months — Northern California. Read more

