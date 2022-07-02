Lava tube raises fears about Red Hill fuel contamination
By Sophie Cocke
-
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Earthjustice senior attorney David Henkin and Sierra Club of Hawai'i chapter director Wayne Tanaka join the "Spotlight Hawaii" LIVE conversation to discuss the Red Hill water crisis.
BOARD OF WATER SUPPLY
BWS press conference on Red Hill.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau speaks during a press conference on Feb. 11.
