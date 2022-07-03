Title IX: Rainbow Wahine’s Deitre Collins proves she’s the queen of the court
- By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY DEITRE COLLINS
Deitre Collins was a head coach at UNLV, Cornell and San Diego State.
COURTESY PHOTO
Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Deitre Collins won the Broderick Cup award in 1983.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Deitre Collins had 80 solo blocks in 1983 — still a UH single-season record — and remains in the program’s top 10 in kills per set, hitting percentage and total blocks.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
UH went 138-15 in Deitre Collins’s four years in Manoa, including 104-5 and two national championships over the first three years the program was playing in the NCAA.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree