comscore Title IX: Rainbow Wahine’s Deitre Collins proves she’s the queen of the court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Title IX: Rainbow Wahine’s Deitre Collins proves she’s the queen of the court

  • By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • COURTESY DEITRE COLLINS Deitre Collins was a head coach at UNLV, Cornell and San Diego State.

    COURTESY DEITRE COLLINS

    Deitre Collins was a head coach at UNLV, Cornell and San Diego State.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Deitre Collins won the Broderick Cup award in 1983.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Deitre Collins won the Broderick Cup award in 1983.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Deitre Collins had 80 solo blocks in 1983 — still a UH single-season record — and remains in the program’s top 10 in kills per set, hitting percentage and total blocks.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Deitre Collins had 80 solo blocks in 1983 — still a UH single-season record — and remains in the program’s top 10 in kills per set, hitting percentage and total blocks.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE UH went 138-15 in Deitre Collins’s four years in Manoa, including 104-5 and two national championships over the first three years the program was playing in the NCAA.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    UH went 138-15 in Deitre Collins’s four years in Manoa, including 104-5 and two national championships over the first three years the program was playing in the NCAA.

Deitre Collins’s rise to becoming one of the most decorated players in University of Hawaii women’s volleyball history was perhaps improbable, but not unthinkable. Read more

Previous Story
No more interim — Evan Silberstein named beach head coach at University of Hawaii
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up