House Jan. 6 hearings to resume next week after brief hiatus

The House Committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for July 12, the panel’s seventh in a series.

The hearing was announced by the committee late this afternoon, with no topic specified. But panel members previously have said it would focus on extremist groups that took part in the planning and execution of the insurrection, and potential connections with the White House under then-President Donald Trump.

The panel has said it would look into the activities of far-right fringe groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, and others, who entered the Capitol with the intent to disrupt the Certification of the Electoral College vote through force, intimidation, or threats.

The committee is planning to hold at least one other hearing intended to scrutinize the 187 minutes on Jan. 6, 2021, that it took Trump to tell rioters at the Capitol to break off the assault and leave.