2022 Election: Keline Kahau

Name on ballot:

Keline Kahau

Running for:

Governor

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

Kahauforhawaii.com

Current occupation:

Federal Postal Judge

Age:

49

Previous job history:

Consultant

Previous elected office, if any:

2020 State House Rep District 35

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I know how to write contracts and I know law and how to apply the the laws to the issues in hawaii. I am caring for our people of all ages and in all situations that they face in Hawaii.

What will be your top priority if elected?

State and county Audit and making sure that new people are appointed in each department and working with military to protect Hawaii borders.

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the state level to help Hawaii residents cope with high consumer prices?

Abolish the Jones Act and support local own businesses.

Hawaii’s rising gasoline prices are among the highest in the nation. Should Hawaii lower or temporarily suspend state taxes on gasoline to help ease the pain at the pump?

Hawaii should suspend all state taxes!

What is your plan to help protect Hawaii residents’ health during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic?

Stop the lies and tell the truth about COVID 19

Do you support or oppose efforts to slow or limit the number of tourists to Hawaii? Please explain.

I support the efforts to slow the number of tourists coming into Hawaii.

How can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and what can state government do to support the effort?

Hawaii needs to be self sustainable in farming and support local business and have the outside businesses pay more taxes to Hawaii.

What is your plan to increase affordable housing in Hawaii, and to help the counties deal with homelessness?

Hawaii needs to take care of Hawaii homeless residents and STOP taking in other states people and their money. Some of our homeless have health issues and we need to help them.

Hawaii isn’t likely to see a repeat of this year’s $2 billion revenue surplus which allowed higher-than-normal spending on state programs and projects. If elected, what will your top spending priorities be?

The children, kupuna, and Houseing for the Hawaii people.

What, if anything, should state government do in response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade?

I do not like abortions, but I do not like someone telling me how to make choices with my body.

What should state government do to support and improve public education in Hawaii?

get teachers that care and change the curriculum

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make state government more transparent to the public?

tell the truth and share and have the people share their options and get the people involved.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?

I do not support the TMT on the big island.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

we need a change in the how this government works and to remember that the Hawaiian people are the true beneficiary of Hawaii.