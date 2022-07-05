2022 Election: Van Tanabe

Name on ballot:

Van Tanabe

Running for:

Governor

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

N/A

Current occupation:

Retired

Age:

64

Previous job history:

Telecommunications

Previous elected office, if any:

None

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I’m running for Governor because I truly believe that I have real solutions that will improve our economy and lower the high cost of living in Hawaii. For decades our politicians have talked about improving education, providing affordable homes and affordable long term care, reducing traffic, and more recently talks about food sustainability, energy independence, and diversifying Hawaii’s economy. So what has happened? Literally nothing, it was just talk. Hawaii’s biggest problem is the inability to resolve any of its major issues due to lack of money. Legalizing the Ohana Lottery will provide the revenue necessary to solving our problems and help families across Hawaii. This is not a power ball type of frenzy, instead I designed it around the Hawaiian culture simple, friendly, and helpful. There are three main rules to our lotto. First you must be a resident of Hawaii, we don’t want to rely on any tourist money and if only Hawaii people play then only Hawaii people will win. Second, you must have a source of income such as a paycheck, retirement check, social security check, even disability check. Welfare checks are not acceptable for obvious reasons. Third, you can only contribute $50 a month you can choose to play less than $50 but you cannot go over. This eliminates the risk of falling behind on your financial obligations and it gives everyone the same odds. The janitor of the bank has the same chance as the president of the bank. Hawaii has approximately 600K in our workforce let’s say that half of these people play the $50 we’ve just created $15M for the state. For every $5M we would pull 1 $1M winner payable $100K for 10 years also 1 $50K winner, 2 $25K winners and 6 $10K winners. We’ve just helped 10 families. But wait, we made $15M for the state so we would pull 3 $1M winners, 3 $50K winners, 6 $25K winners, and 18 $10K winners! Every month! Just imagine if everyone participated. I guarantee someone in your Ohana will win, it could be your blood ohana, work ohana, softball or soccer ohana, even your church ohana. Someone in your circle will benefit from the Ohana Lottery. The main problem with Hawaii politicians is that they lack the ability to create new revenue, that’s why they depend on foreign investors so much. I’ve solved that problem with the Ohana Lottery so now we can address the many problems facing our Beautiful Island Home.

What will be your top priority if elected?

As Governor I’ll have 3 top priorities, diversifying our economy, building approximately 100 affordable homes annually, and creating over 50K good paying jobs across the state from Hilo to Hanalei.

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the state level to help Hawaii residents cope with high consumer prices?

As Governor my solution to combat the high cost of living will be to create over 50K good paying careers. Majority of these jobs will be on Oahu. My plan is to have the state develop 3 five star hotels on Kalaeloa. Between these resorts the state will build a Six Flags Hawaii and a Seaworld Hawaii. After completion of these projects we will have create approximately 30,000 great careers on the west side of Ft. Weaver Rd. eliminating more traffic than the Rail was intended to. The state will own and operate these properties to maximize our revenue, instead of taking 4% the state will receive 100% of the profits. With all this additional revenue generated from our state owned resorts and amusement parks I intend on using it to eliminate the taxes on food and medicine. At the same time the state will build and operate affordable Senior Centers from Hilo to Hanalei. This will create great careers in every community and we’ll also be providing a much needed service for our Kupuna. The reason to build in every community is to keep our kupuna close to family and friends and the communities that they have lived in for most of their lives. Remember this is one of my top 3 priorities.

Hawaii’s rising gasoline prices are among the highest in the nation. Should Hawaii lower or temporarily suspend state taxes on gasoline to help ease the pain at the pump?

As Governor I wouldn’t support suspending taxes on gasoline. The people will have to be more responsible and drive only when necessary. Think of it, if we reduce the cost of gas then what’s to prevent people from joy riding and wasting gasoline. I may be open to a gas credit card similar to the food credit card that we during the pandemic.

What is your plan to help protect Hawaii residents’ health during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic?

As Governor I would have to rely on the health experts CDC, WHO, even local health experts. However if the virus that we’re anticipating is highly contagious and the potential effects are severe or even fatal then I will not hesitate to shut down the state to prevent the virus from entering Hawaii. I will not put profits before the people, unlike our current administration.

Do you support or oppose efforts to slow or limit the number of tourists to Hawaii? Please explain.

As Governor I might support limiting visitors to our islands only after we establish a more diversified economy. But for now since nobody has made any effort to create new industries in our state I cannot support limiting tourist from coming here. Not sure if this is the same thing but I fully support limiting the amount of people moving to Hawaii.

How can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and what can state government do to support the effort?

As Governor I will be totally committed to diversifying our economy. Legalizing Marijuana is a “no brainer” this alone will generate billions in revenue. I’m not saying let Monsanto come here and take the lion’s share of profits. The state will be in charge of operating everything from germination to distribution.This will create hundreds even thousands of jobs. We have the richest soil and the perfect climate so it’s obvious that we will have the best and most sought after product. Plus we should also be the world’s leading authority on the benefits of CBD oils. Why settle for 4% when we can have 100% of the profits. Potentially with hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue generated from Hawaii’s Marijuana Industry we may be able to eliminate income taxes! This is another one of my top 3 priorities.

What is your plan to increase affordable housing in Hawaii, and to help the counties deal with homelessness?

As Governor my solution is to build affordable homes for the people of Hawaii. For decades our politicians have made land deals with private developers to provide us with affordable homes. I got news for them, IT’S NOT WORKING!!! Private developers got into the housing industry to make a killing. The state will enter the housing market to provide a service. These homes will be of the same quality as the private developers only difference is that they will be half the price. Soon after the people start buying all of the state built homes the private developer will have no choice but to lower their prices to stay competitive. This will also reduce the cost of rent. You can still go to a private developer to build your luxury customized home if you want but I’m just trying to help people get into a house that they can call their home. This is another one of my top 3 priorities. My solution to help the homeless is to build homeless shelters throughout the state using the money from the Ohana Lottery. These facilities will provide shelter, food, counseling, medical services as well as mental health services. If we are to take care of this issue we need to be committed and get serious. Part of this solution is to invite the religious community to sponsor a homeless person. Every Sunday the church passes around the bowl for donations to help a struggling child or family in another country, all I’m asking for is one Sunday a month to help a struggling child or family in our own community. The churches will be welcome and encouraged to come to the shelters to spread the word of God, then everyone will witness the miracles of their generosity and uplifting words. God wants us to help the less fortunate.

Hawaii isn’t likely to see a repeat of this year’s $2 billion revenue surplus which allowed higher-than-normal spending on state programs and projects. If elected, what will your top spending priorities be?

As Governor my top spending will be to fund the development of our Marijuana and CBD industry, building affordable homes, and creating senior centers across the state. These can all be funded by the Ohana Lottery. By the way what did the state do with all that money? Oh, I’ll bet that they used it on the Rail.

What, if anything, should state government do in response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade?

Nothing, Hawaii was the first state to decriminalize abortion over 50 years ago. I see no reason to change it now. It’s the women’s right to choose.

What should state government do to support and improve public education in Hawaii?

As Governor my solution to improve education is simple. Instead of sending home a list of supplies that your child will need on the first day of school just have your child bring a check for $500 when they come to school. Waiting for your child at their desk will be all the necessary supplies that they will need for the school year including 5 sets of uniforms with school colors, backpack and shoes. I know that this will not cost $500 so any leftover money will be put in a special account controlled by the school principal and PTA president. To determine how this money is to be spent will be discussed at the PTA meetings. Example the PTA president conducting the meeting will ask the members if they want to use the money for athletic equipment and the members would vote or they may ask if they want to use the money to purchase more computers for their students. Earlier when I said that your child would need to bring a check to school I failed to mention that it is a donation to the school so as the parents you will automatically get a tax donation deduction of $500 if your child does well and maintains a B average or 3.0 then the state will match your tax deduction with a $500 rebate. If your child does exceptionally well and achieve a 3.8 or 4.0 the state will double your rebate to $1000 .Ask any educator what would help them the most and they’ll tell you, parental participation. Parents will not only become more interested in their childs education but I guarantee attendance will quadruple at the PTA meetings.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make state government more transparent to the public?

As Governor this part of my solution to eliminate corruption in government. First make it illegal for any campaign contributions, that’s where corruption starts. Next open up the books, total transparency nothing to hide. Finally harsh punishment for anyone abusing their position.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?

As Governor I support the construction of the TMT only if certain conditions have been met. First take down the four other facilities that are not being used and reuse one of those sites. Next renegotiate with the owners of the TMT to provide scholarships for 1000 deserving graduating seniors and share discoveries with all of Hawaii’s school children. I understand the anger and frustration that comes from the eyesore and desecration of their sacred land. Ask yourself these questions. Why is it sacred? Because the King and his entourage walked upon it, and why did the King go to the summit? To get closer to the stars so that he could get a better view. The Hawaiian culture as well as cultures all around the world have been mesmerized and fascinated by the stars since the beginning of mankind, some cultures believe that their ancestors exist among the stars. If King Kamehameha the Great was able to look through the lens of the TMT it wouldn’t surprise me if was totally amazed at what he was seeing, he probably would be proud knowing that this technology belongs to Hawaii.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I hope that I have answered your questions and keep in mind that most if not all of my solutions will be funded by the Ohana Lottery and not by raising any taxes. Politicians want to help the people at least I hope so but without the money to fund their ideas or solutions they will always fall to accomplish anything.The Ohana Lottery is my major platform, it’s how I intend on funding all of my solutions. However, I don’t have to be the next Governor to legalize the Ohana Lottery. But the next Governor will need the Ohana Lottery to get the job done