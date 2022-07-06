2022 Election: Emil Svrcina

Name on ballot:

Emil Svrcina

Running for:

State Senate – District 18

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

EmilClearChoice.com

Current occupation:

Programmer, analyst, computer specialist UH CC

Age:

60

Previous job history:

Business owner, consultant, researcher.

Previous elected office, if any:

Member of the Neighborhood board 9 years, chair of the House District 37,

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I understand, feel the pain from, and am willing to fight this rampant corruption, wasteful inefficiencies, and lack of common sense among current elected employees we have in the government today, leaving we the people unrepresented, betrayed, and their unalienable rights unprotected – all in direct violation of the Constitution for United States of America.

What is the most pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

Cost of living, low quality of education, dishonest election system. High cost of living is caused by corruption, pay to play schemes, and crony capitalism practiced by the current elected employees. Most of these people currently in government serve more the special corporate interests (some interest outside of this state and some even from outside of this country) than the needs of we the local people who are paying taxes and entrusted them with enabling fair trade, quality of education, and most importantly running a honest election system. These elected employees are failing miserably on all three fronts. Vote them all out!

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the state level to help Hawaii residents cope with high consumer prices?

Release more land (extra 3%) to be developed, that will bring the cost of housing down. Government has to end it’s business of picking the winners and losers (end ing corruption, pay to play schemes) and apply proven fair market strategies (ease regulations and taxation). I’m however finding this impossible to expect that from current corrupt ever recycled group of so called leaders we keep seeing “winning” in election after election. This makes me always question election integrity or major lack of in this state of Hawaii.

Hawaii’s rising gasoline prices are among the highest in the nation. Should Hawaii lower or temporarily suspend state taxes on gasoline to help ease the pain at the pump?

Absolutely. Their wasteful spending of these taxes on mismanagement of transportation project like the biggest in the world Aloha Boondoggle – The Rail, cancelling the most common sensical transportation alternative Ferry system (common sense for for island state, isn’t it), and other wasteful spending involving their pay to play cronies special interests is leaving us taxpayers with traffic jams, streets in disrepair full of potholes anyway.

Do you support or oppose efforts to slow or limit the number of tourists to Hawaii? Please explain.

Economy of our state can be easily diversified and we can naturally limit the number of tourists, but tourism is currently the golden goose for current elected employees’ mindset. So much, that they are doing anything they can to prevent local people to enjoy part of the revenues these tourists are bringing and local people could improve as entrepreneurs their miserable economical situation these elected employees put them in. This is example of governmental overreach, overregulation in favor of their cronies running the tourism industry here. Enough already. Bring back common sense to government. EmilClearChoice.com

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Government can just apply common sense, use expertise of their employers – we the people, or get out of the way. We can bring profitable software development industries (, artificial intelligence development companies, 21st century agricultural technologies, reform Jones Act and take advantage of the one billion people living around Hawaii with ocean shipping needs… and there is more.

What is your plan to increase affordable housing in Hawaii, and to help the counties deal with homelessness?

Add 3% of “government” lands to be developed. Stop giving homeless people the incentives to continue to be homeless and to come to Hawaii as homeless from regions with much harsher climate – screening of the “one way ticket” carrying people from the mainland without HI residence address, HI hotel, or any HI relatives to visit. 1. We need mental institutions to be immediately reestablished for some. 2. Diversify economy so there is more opportunities to work for some.3. The “houseless” homeless working (employed in HI) not willing to pay the high rents may be provided with designated cheap housing, in mobile home parks or tent designated parks – for a fee.

What would you propose to help protect Hawaii residents’ health during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic?

Media campaign encouraging common sense NATURAL remedies available to all of us for 365 days a year – go to the beach and spend at least 15 minutes with minimum of clothes on the Sun daily (that could be 15000 units of vitamin D3), eat healthy, vitamin c, zink, omega 3, ivermectin, ….in general BOOST your immune system. Do not wear MASKS (100% CO2 increase inhaling, extra bacteria inhaling) or only if necessary/circumstantially but then for as short time as possible. No more ineffective boosters of vaccination of any COVID kind. No more FEAR.

Hawaii isn’t likely to see a repeat of this year’s $2 billion revenue surplus which allowed higher-than-normal spending on state programs and projects. If elected, what will your top spending priorities be?

Give ALL back to the owners who produced this surplus – taxpayers – we the people of Hawaii.

What, if anything, should state government do in response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade?

Focus on empowering 1. economical activities and investors heaving increase of standard of living for all local people first, 2. booming diversified economy, and 3. moral education needed for productive thriving society.

What should state government do to support and improve public education in Hawaii?

Dissolve unnecessary, bureaucratic, and super costly Hawaii Department of Education. Move the remaining funds to local school districts and principals of local schools to promote local moral, highest standard, and also vocational education based on the talents of the students and needs of our economically diversified society.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

I would start with ENFORCING total transparency, honesty, and integrity of the current election process producing these elected employees of ours. There were documented gross violation of existing Hawaii revised Statues by the employees we have entrusted to be in charge in 2020. Check HI own lawsuit which made it in 2021 all the way to Supreme Court of The United States and had hearing in conference of 4 supreme justices on March 19.2021 – Docking number 20-974.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?

I personally don’t se any benefit of Astronomy/NASA for our current issues humans are facing.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

34 years ago I have left everything (great job, relatives, our house, …) behind and already married to my wife (now for 37 years with 5 children), well educated (Masters Degree in Nuclear Science and Physical Engineering) we have escaped communist Czechoslovakia to USA. I came and saw something was wrong with this country, so I have decided to study more and finally fight till my last breath for God’s law, law of common sense, freedom and the ideas founding fathers had in mind in 1776 to rule in this land again. These ideas were violated in 1871, when USA ended for we the people and became the U.S. Corporation. Washington D.C. has been established and the disconnect between elected employees (now US corporation officers) and we the people grew a part ever since. That’s why unalienable rights of we the people were dismissed especially in last 2 years and during last 151 years. Lets take this country back from these special interest corporate occupiers and this new government we create now based on our Constitution will govern with the consent of the governed again. Please join me because future of mine and your kids and of this once great and exceptional sovereign nation depends on it. The whole world is waiting for Americans to get their act together and lead again. Join while you are alive. EmilClearChoice.com