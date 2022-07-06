2022 Election: Steven L. Abkin

Name on ballot:

Steven L. Abkin

Running for:

U.S. House – District I

Political party:

Non partisan – independent – Party of US

Campaign website:

Instagram: Steven_Lee_Abkin_HI_Congress

Current occupation:

Civil engineer, food delivery, busboy, consultant, advocate.

Age:

34

Previous job history:

15 years of construction management and contracting in the NJ/NYC area. Subways, railways, highways, roads, general infrastructure in New York City.

Previous elected office, if any:

None – I’m not a politician

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I’m 34 years old, I was born and raised in the NY/NJ area. I have a BS in Civil Engineering and a Minor in Economics from Northeastern University in Boston, MA.

My work history consists of roughly 15 years of construction management, for a general contractor, doing work for NY/NJ public works. I could be managing anywhere between 3-100 workers a day. I’m great at simplifying complex problems and work extremely well under pressure and at the last second.

With all that is going on in this world it is my passion and my responsibility to use my knowledge and experience of the “American System” to help out people as much as I possibly can.

I had a dream, in April 2022 I sold everything I owned and I moved to Honolulu to start a new life, 5000 miles away from home. With my experience and travel record, I decided to run for congress because I feel like I am the best person for the job.

I am running non-partisan because I believe in my lifetime Republicans have burned this country to the ground and Democrats have not done enough to fight back for the average American!

What will be your top priority if elected?

Platforms

1. legalizing weed

2. Clean water

3. Climate change

4. Renewables

5. Human rights

6. Universal healthcare

7. Universal education

8. Workers rights

9. Sustainable farming

10. Affordable housing

Inflation has battered the U.S. economy in nearly all sectors. What can Congress do to help bring prices down and to help Americans cope with the rising cost of living?

We have to get back out fair share of taxes from those that took it from us in the first place. The billionaires, the corporations, the stock brokers, big pharma. We need to tax the ones who put us in this situation, who have taken so much from us and have given back so little. Tax that tax money from billionaires, CEOs and the 1% and reinvest it in everyday Americans.

What is your position on the Jones Act, which supporters say protects the U.S. shipping industry but opponents say unnecessarily inflates shipping prices and the subsequent costs to Hawaii consumers?

The Jones act was enacted primarily for US defense. It’s been 100 years since it’s passing and it seems like it’s mainly used as a way to “protect American shipping interests”. I hate to sound political, but it’s 2022, we have plenty of cheap foreign shipping mediums available but economics wise we need to find a happy medium between making money and protecting America. We can lower shipping rates allowing foreign firms in, this will lower costs, but will those lowered costs offset the loss of domestic jobs. What happens if there’s an incident like what we’ve seen at the Panama canal. The deep water horizon spill in 2010 showed us how vulnerable we are to domestic failures. If we can’t even handle problems at home from 12 years ago, should we really add new possible issues from international entities in the present. It’s not so black and white, much more research needs to be conducted.

What, if anything, should Congress do in response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade?

We need to be loud and speak out. Go on Ellen and Oprah and barstool, every platform available to make the message know. That message is clear, stop this now or we lose our life, land and liberty forever.

Now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned, some advocates say other civil liberties previously upheld by the Supreme Court will be vulnerable, including same-sex marriage. Do you agree and what, if anything, should Congress do in response?

100% agree. I don’t like to bring religion into this but I was raised in a Jewish household. I always remember being told look out for group ___ because the Jews can always be next like it was in the past. I’ve taken that message to heart my whole life, if one group isn’t safe, no one is safe. Congress needs to stop this, by any means necessary, I’m ready to fight for all. We already saw border crossing families being separated and lost under Trump. What makes you think that can’t be your family, let’s not even get to that point please.

What should Congress do to reduce gun violence and mass shootings in America?

To say we have a gun problem is a cop out. Worried about what violence could happen, election day 2018, I voted for Bernie and then I drove to Canada from NJ just in case. I’ll never forget something about the Canadians seemed different. Then it hit me, they had hope, they had no fears, tomorrow would be just another day to wake up.

We don’t have that in America.

I come from NYC, they have the strictest gun laws in the national and yet you can’t turn on the 10 o’clock news without seeing a few homicides before the first commercial.

It’s not guns that’s the problem, it’s the lack of hope and the abundance of fear. Fear of government, police and your nextdoor neighbor. We need to change that.

What is the best strategy to break through the political gridlock in Congress?

Call everyone out for their bullshit. I’m not trying to be politically correct, I’m being correct unlike anyone else before me.

What specific policies should Congress enact that could help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

1. Making Republicans, especially those asshats in Texas who damn well know it’s real start acting like it. How the hell is Congress supposed to stop it if half the voting public thinks it’s fake. I have a degree in civil engineering, even my dad thinks renewable energy is fake news.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

In 2024 I will be 36 years old, my ultimate goal is to be your next President of the United States.

Who do you want looking out for you and the Keiki? Some old man who can’t order an Uber, someone who’s a millionaire or someone who’s just like you? Ed case is great, head got a great record, he did good for the people of Hawai’i but he’s cousins with the founder of AOL, he’s leaving earth with Bezos, Musk and Gates. I’ll still be here fighting for you. I may have only been Hawaiian on my feet for 3 months but I’ve been Hawaiian in my head my whole life.

I’ll leave you with the motto of the university of Hawai’i.

Maluna a‘e o na lahui a pau ke ola ke kanaka.

Above all nations is Humanity ✊

Thank you for your time.

Hawai’i for US

Hawai’i for All

Believe in Steve 🌴🌞🌈🍍🐓🌋🤙