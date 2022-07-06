2022 Election: Timothy A. Dalhouse

Name on ballot:

Timothy A. Dalhouse

Running for:

U.S. Senate

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

www.timdalhouse.com/

Current occupation:

I am currently the CEO of PM-ProLearn. We are a global project management training company who specializes in Military Readiness application and helping Military & Veterans transition to civilian project management careers.

Age:

55

Previous job history:

I am a retired U.S. Marine Corps Combat Veteran with 24 years of active-duty service in multiple wars and I’m ready to fight for what’s right in the U.S. Senate. Following my retirement from the Marines in 2009, I served as a Project Manager at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and also several private industry companies in software development. In 2017, I founded PM-ProLearn from my kitchen table with my wife, Alicia, and we have grown the company to 26 employees training 200-300 project management students each month.

Previous elected office, if any:

I am new to politics and ready to disrupt the agenda of Washington career politicians recycling cheap establishment talking points. I will fight for Hawaii and the next generation of Americans with real solutions.

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I am a political disrupter with the proven leadership, vision & character to fight for our constitutional freedoms, improve quality of life, & preserve the American Dream for future generations. I am a U.S. Marine Combat Veteran, successful Entrepreneur & CEO, and have served as a Government Contractor, Civil Servant, and I’m a Volunteer Servant Leader with experience in non-profit board leadership. I am a husband, father, stepfather and patriot who has lived on Oahu and the Big Island. My current home is in Kailua-Kona with my wife, Alicia.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority when elected to the U.S. Senate will be to attack out of control inflation and fix our broken economy. I will be the champion for lowering personal income and corporate taxes, rolling back regulations that stifle business development and growth, encouraging market competition and repealing the Death Tax. I will work to stimulate the economy, encourage innovation and increase job creation by entrepreneurs and business leaders. I will fight socialism and will work tirelessly to rebuild confidence in our government and pride in our nation.

Inflation has battered the U.S. economy in nearly all sectors. What can Congress do to help bring prices down and to help Americans cope with the rising cost of living?

To attack inflation, Congress should do everything possible to empower business growth and competition by lowering the cost of doing business through deregulation, lower corporate taxes, and encouraging entrepreneurship. Congress should also lower government spending and balance the budget, so tax dollars are not wasted making interest payments on the out-of-control national debt.

What is your position on the Jones Act, which supporters say protects the U.S. shipping industry but opponents say unnecessarily inflates shipping prices and the subsequent costs to Hawaii consumers?

I am opposed to any government regulation that needlessly stifles competition in the marketplace because it will always result in inflated prices. The Jones Act is an example of this and should be repealed. Whenever there is increased competition in an industry, the consumer benefits and the economy strengthens. Hawaii residents are paying too much for everything and as your U.S. Senator I will fight to lower your cost of living, increase your buying power, and improve your family’s life and future.

What, if anything, should Congress do in response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade?

Congress should do everything possible to protect human life in every stage of life.

Now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned, some advocates say other civil liberties previously upheld by the Supreme Court will be vulnerable, including same-sex marriage. Do you agree and what, if anything, should Congress do in response?

Congress should do everything necessary to ensure Constitutional liberties are protected.

What should Congress do to reduce gun violence and mass shootings in America?

Congress should reduce gun violence by keeping weapons out of the hands of known violent criminals, fully funding and supporting law enforcement, protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, hardening security at our schools, and addressing the root cause of violence through investment in resources to treat our societal mental health crisis.

What is the best strategy to break through the political gridlock in Congress?

Voters must speak loudly by rooting out career politicians who have lost touch with the reality of families trying to make a good life for themselves and their loved ones. We must elect citizens to office who have more experience than just being a government office holder. Voters should also demand term limits for elected officials to prevent politicians from doing whatever they think will get them elected again like a tree bending to the wind.

What specific policies should Congress enact that could help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

We must use our earth’s resources wisely while providing economic growth and stability to families. We should protect our natural environment and, at the same time, support the financial well-being of Americans. There must be a coordinated effort to use our resources wisely for the benefit of all. I support energy independence for the United States by leveraging our fossil fuel resources in the near term. I also support developing coordinated, effective and efficient plans for future transition to additional renewable resources. America is never truly secure if we allow foreign countries to control our energy supply.

​

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

As your United States Senator and a Marine Combat Veteran, I will disrupt the Washington machine to fight for our constitutional freedoms, improve quality of life, and preserve the American Dream for future generations through ingenuity, leadership, and solutions that work. I believe in a strong America-First agenda with conservative values focused on Faith, Family, Limited Government, and Fiscal Responsibility. Let’s be proud of America Again!