Injured hiker rescued from Koko Head Trail

A 61-year-old hiker injured on the Koko Head Trail was rescued by firefighters this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
HFD received a call about the injured man at just before 11 a.m. Personnel that responded secured a landing zone and Koko Head District Park and began walking up the trail on foot.
Firefighters made contact with the hiker at around 11:15 a.m. and, after conducting an initial medical assessment, flew him to the landing zone using HFD’s Air 1 helicopter. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over care of the man at 11:45 a.m.
