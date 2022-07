Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Allison Wong has joined the team at the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts as executive director, effective Aug. 1. She has been a leader in Hawaii’s arts community for over a decade. Read more

Allison Wong has joined the team at the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts as executive director, effective Aug. 1. She has been a leader in Hawaii’s arts community for over a decade. Most recently, Wong has served Hawaii’s arts and culture community as an SFCA board commissioner (a governor-­appointed volunteer position) and as director of partnerships for Hawaii Contemporary (formerly the Honolulu Biennial Foundation).

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.