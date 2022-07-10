comscore Keith Kaneshiro’s refusal to cooperate in the Kealoha probe turned scrutiny on him | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Keith Kaneshiro’s refusal to cooperate in the Kealoha probe turned scrutiny on him

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro left federal court on June 17 in Honolulu after pleading not guilty to charges of bribery, fraud and conspiracy. He is free on bond pending trial.

    Former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro left federal court on June 17 in Honolulu after pleading not guilty to charges of bribery, fraud and conspiracy. He is free on bond pending trial.

Kaneshiro, 72, served as city prosecutor from 1988 to 1996 and again from 2010 to 2018 before he went on paid leave. He was indicted June 2 along with Dennis Mitsunaga, 78, president and CEO of the engineering and project management firm Mitsunaga & Associates and a longtime Hawaii political donor. Read more

