3 ex-prison guards found guilty in 2015 Big Island inmate beating case

A federal jury found three ex-prison guards guilty on all counts in the brutal beating and kicking of an inmate at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on June 15, 2015.

The 12 jurors deliberated for two hours and 40 minutes before reaching their verdict at 4:20 p.m. Friday following a three-week trial.

Jason Tagaloa, 31, Craig Pinkney, 38, and Jonathan Taum, 50, were found guilty of violating the civil rights of Chawn Kaili, and for obstructing justice in the cover-up of the assault.

Tagaloa was also found guilty of a second charge of violating Kaili’s constitutional rights for beating him in his cell.

Kaili was held down on the asphalt at HCCC by four large guards who punched and kicked Kaili, breaking his nose, jaw and eye socket. They also kicked his head repeatedly.

The defense argued that they were merely trying to get Kaili handcuffed but he refused to give up his hands, which he had under his body.

The government made a motion in court Friday after the verdict was read to have the defendants immediately taken into custody. Judge Leslie Kobayashi ordered they be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The three will be held in custody until they are sentenced.

They face a maximum of 10 years imprisonment for the deprivation-of-rights offense, 20 years for the false report offenses, and five years for conspiracy.

Probably the most damning pieces of evidence shown to jurors were two videotapes. One of the video surveillance from the prison showed the actual beatings in the recreation yard at HCCC on June 15, 2015.

A second video taken with a cellphone by Pinkney was a snippet of a meeting held at Taum’s house in which he coached the three other guards on what to say in their reports when questioned about the beatings.

After the beatings, the three falsified reports on the incident on why they used force.

The government also had the fourth defendant, Jordan DeMattos, testify against the three others. He entered into a plea agreement with the government and pleaded guilty earlier to the same charges.

“These defendants abused the trust given to them as law enforcement officers when they violently assaulted an inmate and lied to cover it up,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, in a written statement issued today from Washington, D.C.

“The Justice Department will prosecute corrections officials who violently assault inmates inside our jails and prisons, and abuse their official positions to cover-up their crimes. We are committed to using our civil rights laws to ensure that the rights of all individuals, including those in custody, are fully protected.”

“This prosecution and verdict affirm our office’s commitment to ensuring every person’s civil rights are protected under the law,” said U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors for the District of Hawaii. “We will continue to enforce those rights the Constitution and other federal laws provide.”

“The FBI will always investigate when a person’s civil rights are violated,” said Steven Merrill, special agent in charge of the FBI Honolulu Field Office. “As correctional officers, they were held to upholding the standards of law enforcement officers within the state prisons and they did not do so in this case. The FBI will vigorously pursue justice for those whose civil rights were violated.”