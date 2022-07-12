Hiker rescued from Diamond Head Trail

A man who became sick while on the Diamond Head Trail was rescued this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 11 a.m. HFD received a 911 for a sick hiker on the trail. The hiker, a man in his 60s, “started feeling sick and was unable to descend the trail on his own,” according to the fire department.

HFD personnel arrived at the scene a few minutes later and began walking the trail. Another unit secured a landing zone at the Diamond Head State Monument Park.

After firefighters reached the hiker, they were able to fly him to the landing zone and, at just before noon, transfer his care to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.