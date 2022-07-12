Hurricane Darby weakens at bit in Pacific, still far from Hawaii

MEXICO CITY >> Hurricane Darby continued roaring across the open Pacific Tuesday as a major storm, but it posed no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Darby had winds of 125 mph making it a Category 3 hurricane. It had weakened somewhat from peak winds of 140 mph, but continued moving west at 16 mph.

The storm was located 1,705 miles east-southeast of Hilo today at 5 a.m. and was expected to fade to a tropical depression before nearing Hawaii this weekend.

Darby was relatively small, with hurricane-force winds extending outward only about 10 miles from the center.

The Star-Advertiser contributed to this report.