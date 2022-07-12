Kauai District Health Office to conduct survey on COVID-19 response

The Kauai District Health Office is conducting another survey this month to assess the community’s perception of its COVID-19 response efforts and current emergency preparedness level.

The office, which is part of the Hawaii Department of Health, says this is the fifth Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey to be conducted on Kauai.

“The responses will help us understand the community’s perception of our COVID-19 response efforts over the past two years and build upon prior CASPER surveys,” said Lauren Guest, deputy district health officer, in a news release. “We greatly appreciate the participation of Kauai residents in this island-wide survey effort that enables the Kauai District Health Office to meet our community’s needs before, during, and after a disaster.”

From July 26 to 29, survey teams will go door-to-door in 30 census tracts representing more populated areas within the county. Seven houses within each tract will be selected for the survey, which takes about 10 minutes.

Selected households will be asked about the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, their perception of Kauai’s COVID-19 response efforts, their emergency preparedness supply levels, and evacuation plans following a disaster.

All survey responses will be confidential, the office said, and survey teams will not collect names or addresses.

Survey teams are made up of DOH staff with support from members of the Kauai Medical Reserve Corps and the American Red Cross. They will carry ID cards and wear vests identifying themselves as part of the DOH survey team. They will also wear face masks and observe physical distancing.

Participating households may also complete the survey by phone.

The CASPER survey methodology was developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rapidly assess the health and other resource needs of a community after a disaster.

Reports from prior CASPER surveys are available at health.hawaii.gov/kauai.