Honolulu police looking for suspects in 2 armed robberies

Suspects are still on the loose in two separate armed robberies on Oahu, police have reported.

In one of the cases, a male who was sleeping in his vehicle this morning in the downtown Honolulu area had it stolen from him at gunpoint, police said.

At around 5:30 a.m., the victim was sleeping in his vehicle when he was woken up by a male suspect who brandished a handgun and ordered the victim to get out and leave his keys.

When the victim exited, the suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

The Honolulu Police Department reported two suspects in the first-degree robbery case, but said that there have not been any arrests.

The other case took place in the Aiea area Wednesday evening, when two 17-year-old boys had property taken from them at knifepoint.

The incident took place at around 10:20 p.m. when two male suspects approached the victims and one of them brandished a knife. The suspects then demanded property from the boys and then fled on foot.

They have not been located yet, police said.