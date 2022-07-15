Waianae man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for gun possession during meth trafficking

A Waianae man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for gun possession during methamphetamine trafficking.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson on Wednesday sentenced 43-year-old Andrew Schwab to 80 months in prison for “possessing a firearm in furtherance of methamphetamine trafficking.”

Schwab, who the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Hawaii said has a lengthy criminal history for burglary, theft and escape, in August 2018 rammed his car into a police vehicle that had two officers inside.

Honolulu police had approached Schwab, who had an outstanding state parole retake warrant, at a gas station. Officers tried to apprehend Schwab, but he jumped into his car and drove into the police vehicle. He then reached for a loaded 9 mm pistol in his vehicle, although police forced him from the vehicle and recovered the gun, a Glock 19.

Schwab later admitted he had the gun to protect his drugs and drug proceeds. He also had 23 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 27.3 grams of methamphetamine intended for distribution, and more than $5,600 in drug proceeds.

“As we work to reduce crime in our community, our priority is the apprehension of criminals like Schwab who possess firearms for the purpose of engaging in additional criminal activity,” said U.S. Attorney Clare Connors in a statement. “The prison sentence in this case is soundly justified based on the defendant’s violent resistance to law enforcement and his possession of multiple firearms and ammunition to protect his methamphetamine trafficking activity.”

Watson imposed a sentence higher than the range calculated under the federal sentencing guidelines because of Schwab’s extensive criminal history.