Wailua man dead following crash on Kuamoo Road

A 21-year-old Wailua man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Kuamoo Road in Wailua.

Dalton Burk was driving a 1997 Toyota Tacoma on the road at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday when he crashed into an embankment on the eastbound shoulder and rolled over, the Kauai Police Department reported.

He was unresponsive when first responders arrived on the scene, located about half a mile from Kuhio Highway. He was then transported to the Wilcox Medical Center by medics with the American Medical Response and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Kuamoo Road was closed for about two hours following the crash for an investigation by Kauai police. The crash is still being investigated, but a preliminary report indicates that alcohol may have played a factor.

The traffic fatality was the sixth in Kauai this year.