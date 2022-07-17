comscore 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; armed witness kills gunman, police say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; armed witness kills gunman, police say

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 4:21 pm
  • KELLY WILKINSON/THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR VIA AP ATF officers arrive on the scene following a deadly shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.

    KELLY WILKINSON/THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR VIA AP

    ATF officers arrive on the scene following a deadly shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.

  • KELLY WILKINSON/THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR VIA AP Emergency personnel gathers after a deadly shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.

    KELLY WILKINSON/THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR VIA AP

    Emergency personnel gathers after a deadly shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.

  • KELLY WILKINSON/THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR VIA AP Law enforcement waits outside after a deadly shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.

    KELLY WILKINSON/THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR VIA AP

    Law enforcement waits outside after a deadly shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said several people were killed and others injured in a shooting at the mall in Greenwood.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020

    Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said several people were killed and others injured in a shooting at the mall in Greenwood.

GREENWOOD, Ind. >> Three people were fatally shot and two were injured this evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believe the shooting was contained to the food court.

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There is no active threat to the area, Bailey said.

Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for “prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said in a statement.

Authorities said they would provide more details Sunday night.

Comments (9)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up