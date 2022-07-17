HFD rescues woman, who lost visibility on trail

Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker, who lost visibility due to cloud cover on the Kaau Crater Trail this afternoon in Palolo.

HFD hiked to the 23-year-old female’s location and escorted her to a nearby extraction point below the cloud cover where HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted her to a nearby landing zone. The woman declined medical attention.

HFD sent five units, staffed with approximately 16 personnel, after a call to assist the woman came in about 12:47 p.m.

HFD provided the following hiking safety tips:

>> Before setting out on your hike, notify someone of your hike location and destination.

>>Bring a fully charged cell phone with an external back-up battery.

>>Research the trail before hiking to learn the route and degree of difficulty.

>>Read and follow signage along the trail.

>> If you encounter a problem, stay put to make it easier to find you and to reduce the chance of getting into further trouble.