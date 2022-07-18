Man, 35, dies after motorcycle crash on Moanalua Freeway

A 35-year-old man has died after a motorcycle he was operating struck a concrete median in the Moanalua area Sunday.
The crash occurred on the Moanalua Freeway near the Ala Napunani Street underpass at about 9:30 a.m.
Police said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound and weaving in and out of traffic on the freeway when he lost control and struck the median.
The man was thrown from his motorcycle onto the roadway upon impact. Police said he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police said speed appeared to be a contributing factor.
This is the 25th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 26 at the same time last year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.