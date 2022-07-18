Man, 35, dies after motorcycle crash on Moanalua Freeway

A 35-year-old man has died after a motorcycle he was operating struck a concrete median in the Moanalua area Sunday.

The crash occurred on the Moanalua Freeway near the Ala Napunani Street underpass at about 9:30 a.m.

Police said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound and weaving in and out of traffic on the freeway when he lost control and struck the median.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle onto the roadway upon impact. Police said he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed appeared to be a contributing factor.

This is the 25th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 26 at the same time last year.