Man struck on head with skateboard in alleged Kalihi robbery

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly hit a 59-year-old man with a skateboard and took his wallet in Kalihi Sunday.

Police said the victim was walking on Ahuula Street when the suspect struck him in the head with the skateboard and took his wallet at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.